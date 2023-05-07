Woman found dead in Dhanbad express was killed in Bhubaneswar: GRP

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough has been achieved in the woman found dead in the Dhanbad express at Bhubaneswar railway station case. The Government Railway Police (GRP) has ascertained that the woman had been killed in Bhubaneswar.

The yet-to-be-identified woman had been killed 24 hours before being found dead in the toilet of the Dhanbad express at Bhubaneswar railway station, said the expert who conducted the postmortem of the woman. The GRP had gone to Rourkela station tp get the identity of the woman but was unsuccessful in its endeavors.

The GRP has found visuals of the woman who was found dead in a train in Bhubaneswar station. The GRP earlier had issued helpline numbers for the identity of the woman found dead in the train at Bhubaneswar station.

The clear visuals of the woman has been found by the GRP at around 11 pm on April 29, 2023 with a youth at Rourkela station in Odisha. She is clearly seen leaving the station, said reports.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has further added that the identity of the person who calls and identifies the body shall not be revealed. These are the numbers on which the information about the deceased lady can be provided: 9438122528, 9438916892, 7008297947

All the passengers of the S5 bogey of the Dhanbad Express shall be individually questioned by the GRP, sources further revealed. The mobile phone retrieved from the near the body sahll be sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL).

In order to find the identity of the woman found dead in a train in Bhubaneswar station the GRP had put up posters on April 24, 2023. The posters had been put up in the Bhubaneswar station, in almost all the stations across India and in other crowded places to find the identity of the woman.

Any person who identifies the woman shall not be exposed, that is the identity of the person who identifies the body shall be kept anonymous.

The GRP is taking all possible measures to find the identity of the deceased woman. The body of the woman shall be cremated at the Satya Nagar Cremation ground today. Before the last rites are conducted, the police shall click photographs of the hair, bones and clothes of the deceased woman.

It is worth mentioning that the body of a woman has been spotted inside a train at Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday that is April 20, 2023.

The body of an unidentified woman was found inside the bathroom of a coach in Dhanbad Express. The body was spotted when the train reached the Bhubaneswar railway station, said reliable reports.

The reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. The scientific team and the police are at the spot said latest reports. Further detailed report awaited.