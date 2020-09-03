Gajapati: In a shocking incident, a woman died after she was electrocuted in Tatipeti village under Gurandi police limits of Gajapati district.

The deceased has been identified as R. Saraswati of the same village.

According to sources, Saraswati had gone to throw away cow dung when she came in contact with an electric pole and fell down.

Later, few villagers rushed for help and rescued her with the help of a wooden plank and immediately shifted her to Gurandi Community Health Centre (CHC) where the doctors have declared her brought dead.

The family members of Saraswati have lodged a complaint at Gurandi police station.