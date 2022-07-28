Woman Electrocuted In Dhenkanal Of Odisha

Dhenkanal: In a saddening incident, a woman died due to direct contact with the electric wires fenced for the crops in Dhenkanal district.

A mishap happened in Gailo village under Parjang police station road of Dhenkanal district. The deceased woman has been identified as Sanjukta Sahoo from Gailo village.

Sanjukta went to the nearby land where she came in contact with the electric wire that was fenced in the field of Laxmidhar Sahoo and Udaynath Sahoo, her neighbours.

It is noteworthy that, she died in the spot, her hand was burnt completely.

Her son Subrat Sahoo filed a complaint in Parjang police station and the police reached the spot and continued the investigation.