Woman dies, husband critical in Ganjam as AC catches fire

Ganjam: In a tragic incident of fire mishap due to an explosion in Air Conditioner (AC), a couple has sustained serious injuries in Ganjam of Odisha. The woman has died and the husband is said to have been critical. The house was also gutted in the incident.

According to the information, while Uttara and Prabhakar were sleeping in the house after turning on the AC in their room, the fire broke out due to a short circuit late at night. After the fire engulfed the room, both the husband and wife woke up due to suffocation.

Later, both of them screamed and the locals broke the door and rescued them both. While Prabhakar was seriously suffocated, Uttara’s body had suffered 80 percent burns. Uttara, her husband and Prabhakar were admitted to the Berhampur MKCG Medical Center in a critical condition.

As Uttara’s condition became critical, she died on the way while being taken to Cuttack. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit from the AC.