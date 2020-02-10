Woman dies after being hit by firecracker during ‘Jajna’ in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking incident a woman devotee was killed after being hit by a firecracker during performance of a ‘Jajna’ in Kantapada block under Gobindpur police limits in Cuttack district yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Sarojini Acharya of Barbil village.

As per the report, a ‘jagyan’ was being held at Dalibaba mutt in Barbil village when the mishap took place. During the ‘Purnahuti’ (concluding part of Jagyan), devotees started exploding firecrackers to celebrate and one of the crackers accidentally hit the victim at head.

A critically injured Sarojini was rushed to SCB Medical in Cuttack where doctors declared her brought dead.