Woman delivers baby on Shramik special train Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balangir: A pregnant migrant woman, who was travelling on Shramik Special train, delivered a baby after reaching a railway station in Odisha’s Balangir district, informed East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday.

The woman Pinki Chhatar (23), hails from Ghantbahali village under Titilagarh police station in Balangir district.

Pregnant Chhatar was returning to home in a sleeper coach on Tirupati (TPTY)-Nawapara Road (NPD) Shramik Special train on Friday, said ECoR.

After the train arrived at Titilagarh Railway Station in the morning, she complained of labour pain.

Subsequently, the train was brought from line no.4 to 1 and a railway doctor attended to her. She was later shifted to government hospital in Titilagrh where she gave birth to a baby girl, the ECoR added.

