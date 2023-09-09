Woman daughter duo dead as snake bites them in Keonjhar of Odisha

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter have died as a poisonous snake bit them in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to reports, the life of a mother and daughter was lost in the snake bite. They were allegedly bitten by a poisonous snake while sleeping and both the mother and baby girl died.

The deceased woman has been identified as Sukhmani Munda and her two-year-old daughter were bitten by a venomous snake while they were sleeping last night.

The incident has been reported from Metrussa Rugudi Sahi under Nayakot police station in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

Early in the morning on Saturday as the mother-daughter duo did not wake up, the family members found out that they were dead. They were rushed to the nearby hospital but were declared brought dead by the doctor present there.