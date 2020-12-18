Dhenkanal: A woman neighbour has admitted to have killed the 3-year-old boy in Khankira village under Nihalprasad block in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Friday.

It is noteworthy that, the dead body of the missing boy in Dhenkanal district had been fished out of the well on Thursday.

According to sources, the incident had take place on Wednesday when the 3-year-old boy was playing in his village when he went missing. The family members searched for him everywhere but in vain.

However in the morning on Thursday the dead body of the boy was fished out from a well in the village.

It was suspected that someone had murdered the child and thrown him into the well. There was a marked contusion on his head said reliable sources.

The neighbour admitted that she had killed the child by asphyxiating him and throwing him into the well.