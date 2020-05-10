Subash Chouhan Passes Away

WODC Chairperson Subash Chouhan Passes Away

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) chairperson and senior BJD leader Subash Chouhan passed away this morning at the age of 54.

Sources informed that the WODC chairperson was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on April 30 for treatment of his prolonged liver disease.

He was put on ventilator on May 5 after his condition deteriorated, said the sources adding that he died at 3.05 AM today.

Chouhan was the president of Hindu Jagran Manch from 1995 to 2000. He joined the State ruling BJD party in March 2019 and was appointed as chairperson of WODC on September 18, 2019.

