Winter is here! Odisha experiences chill and fog

Bhubaneswar: Winter is finally here in Odisha, the residents woke up to a foggy morning on Wednesday as a thick layer of fog engulfed the entire state.

Foggy conditions were experienced even in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Vehicular movement all over the state was badly hit during the morning hours and the commuters were seen driving cautiously with headlights on due to poor visibility.

Reports say that the visibility was reduced to almost as low as 100 meters.

The roads were comparatively less crowded, a few people were seen wearing winter garments, the visibility was affected badly in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack which disrupted normal life.