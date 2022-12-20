Winter in Odisha: State shivers in bone chilling cold as temperature drops

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is experiencing a major cold wave. 11 cities have registered temperatures lower than 10 degrees. Mercury has dropped from two to 4.6 degrees in just one day. G. Udaygiri has recorded temperature of 5 degrees at night for the first time. Temperatures in various other places have also been at record low. Semiliguda has registered temperature of seven degrees, Keonjhar is at 7.6 degrees, and temperature in Phulbani is at 8 degrees.

The temperature at night in Bhubaneswar has dropped as low as 13 degrees. Meanwhile, the night temperature in Cuttack has been recorded at 3.2 degrees. A cold wave is hitting the state from the North. MeT has informed that this is the major reason for the rapidly dropping temperature in various places. The state is expected to experience this chill for the next four to five days. There is no probability of temperature increasing, MeT has informed.

Lowest temperature in Mayurbhanj has been recorded to be 7 degrees. Naana and Barakamuda have registered the lowest temperatures, and some interior parts of the district have also recorded very low temperatures.

G. Udayagiri and Raikia of Kandhamal district are also experiencing a very cold winter. G. Udayagiri, Raikia, Tikabali, Daringbdi, as well as many other interior parts have seen a drastic drop in temperature. These places are also covered with dense fog which has caused disruption in transportation.

People are resorting to sitting by small fires to keep themselves warm. Parks are also seeing a heavy inflow of people who want to stay fit and active during the winters.