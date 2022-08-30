Will vacate in-laws’ house within a month: Varsha Priyadarshini to District Judge Court

Cuttack: Noted Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini today informed the Cuttack district-judge court that she will vacate her in-laws’ house within a month.

It is to be noted here that the court had earlier on June 2 directed Varsha to vacate her in-laws’ house in Nandisahi of Cuttack City within two months of receiving the first tranche of financial help.

The court’s order to Varsha for vacating the house came after her actor-turned-politician husband Anubhav Mohanty filed a petition urging the court to direct her to vacate his ancestral house.

While asking the actress to leave the house, the court also had directed the Kendrapara MP to give a financial help of Rs 30,000 to Varsha on or before the 10th of every month.

It is to be noted here that the divorce proceedings of the star couple are underway in the Orissa High Court.