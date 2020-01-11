Keonjhar: Adding to the unending episode of jumbo attack in the State, a wild elephant wreaked havoc in Patana Forest Range in Keonjhar district today and destroyed a number of houses.

As per the report, the tusker which is suspected to be separated from a large herd sneaked into villages like Barbil, Jamunalia, Talasarua, Haladibata, Nuagaon and Dubeipentha villages since today morning and destroyed vegetable plantations.

Later the jumbo destroyed at least five houses in the area before leaving into the nearby forest.

Forest officials have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Those who have lost their houses will be compensated as per the existing government policies, said an official.