Wild boar meat seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

Khurda: A team of forest officials from the Balugaon Forest office conducted a raid in a forest and arrested two persons after seizing wild boar meat from their possessions in Odisha’s Khurda district today.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials conducted a raid in a forest under the Balugaon Forest Division and seized five kilograms of wild boar meat and arrested two persons from the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sujit Pradhan (30) of Patrapur village under the Banapur Police Station limits and Dipak Pradhan (24).

Meanwhile, both of them are said to have been forwarded to the court, informed sources.

