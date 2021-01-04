Wild Bear Roams Around Temple Premises In Nabarangpur Village, Locals Terrified

By WCE 6
bear spotted inside temple in Nabarangpur
Nabarangpur: A wild bear sneaked into a temple in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Monday triggering panic among the locals.The bear was spotted in the premises of Maa Tarini temple in Tentulikhanti area of the district.
As per reports, the bear was first spotted roaming around the temple. After some time it jumped off the boundary wall of the temple and entered into the Malisahi residential area.
The sighting of the bear has terrorized the locals and they are living in fear of a possible bear attack any time.
The locals said that the bear may have ventured into the human habitation in search of food. There have been frequent reports of wild bears entering into the villages in the area in the last month.
You might also like
Nation

Covid 19 vaccination soon, Private Hospitals to get vaccine by March

State

Mayurbhanj farmer’s innovative waterwheel earns applause

State

More Than 15 Goats Killed By Unknown Animal In Deogarh Of Odisha

State

Mutilated Body Of 9-Year-Old Girl Found In Jungle In Bargarh District Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.