Nabarangpur: A wild bear sneaked into a temple in Nabarangpur district of Odisha on Monday triggering panic among the locals.The bear was spotted in the premises of Maa Tarini temple in Tentulikhanti area of the district.

As per reports, the bear was first spotted roaming around the temple. After some time it jumped off the boundary wall of the temple and entered into the Malisahi residential area.

The sighting of the bear has terrorized the locals and they are living in fear of a possible bear attack any time.

The locals said that the bear may have ventured into the human habitation in search of food. There have been frequent reports of wild bears entering into the villages in the area in the last month.