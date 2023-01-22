Wife of Humane Sagar says there is a ‘third’ person in their relationship

Bhubaneswar: In a press conference earlier today, the wife of popular playback singer Humane Sagar alleged that there is a third person in their relationship.

Humane Sagar’s wife Shriya Mishra accused the popular playback singer of physically abusing her under the influence of alcohol.

It is noteworthy that, Shriya hinted at a reconciliation between the two provided her husband Humane Sagar accepts her and makes her feel loved.

Humane Sagar used to beat her up after consuming alcohol, this increased after their daughter was born, said Shriya.

The fight between the singer couple has already reached Police Station. Cuttack Mahila Police Station had summoned both of them for counselling. Following this, argument started between mother of Humane and father of Sriya.

Police have given a two day window for mutual settlement of the issue amicably between the two families. Police have allowed time till Monday.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the fight between the singer and his wife will come to an end or not. It has been hoped there will be a way out tomorrow.