Widow, son and daughter-in-law tied to tree, beaten over land dispute in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A widow and her family members were tied to a tree and heavily beaten over land dispute in of MPV-10 village of Malkangiri district today.

The widow was identified as Shefali Biswas, a resident of MPV-10 village of the district.

According to sources, Shefali has a piece of land on which one Bijan Majumdar and his family members were farming without taking her permission. Seeing this, Shefali, her son and daughter-in-law protested. However, Bijan and his brothers chased them throughout the field and beat them.

This apart, they also tied them to a tree and thrashed Shefali and her family members following which Shefali’s family registered a complaint at Kalimela police station.

The Kalimela Police, meanwhile, started an investigation into the matter.

The police authorities wrote a letter to Kalimela Tehsildar after reaching the spot and said that the actual owner of the land will be known post the completion of investigation.