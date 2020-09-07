Bhubaneswar: The Indian meteorological department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday forecast widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in Odisha for the next five days.

The IMD, in its latest bulletin, issued Yellow weather warning for several districts in the state till August 12.

The details are as follows.

Day 1

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak till 8.30 AM of August 8.

Day 2

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Boudh from 8.30 AM of August 8 to 8.30 AM of August 9.

Day 3

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal from 8.30 AM of August 9 to 8.30 AM of August 10.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Kalahandi during the period.

Day 4

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Bargarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Gajapati from 8.30 AM of August 10 to 8.30 AM of August 11.

Day 5

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Gajapati from 8.30 AM of August 11 to 8.30 AM of August 12.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Deogarh, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati during the period.