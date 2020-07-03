Weekend Shutdown Announced In 6 More Districts Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: With a surge in Covid19 fatalities and infections across entire Odisha, the Collectors of the district have extended the weekend shutdown to six more districts till end of July.

The districts are Rayagada, Bolangir, Koraput, Kendrapara, Bargarh and Dhenkanal and shutdown will be enforced till July 31 on all Saturdays and Sundays, announced by Collectors of the district.

Meanwhile, in Dhenkanal district the collector has banned entry of the devotees/Kaudias in various Shiv Temples during the month of Shravan.

In Koraput district, all shops and business establishments will be allowed to open from morning 7 am to 2 pm.

The Collector of Bargarh district have announced weekend shutdown in Barpali, Attabira, Bijepur and in Padampur town including Bargarh.

Further, the night curfew will remain in force from 9 pm to 5 am on weekdays.

Essential activities of police, fire services, medical care, petrol pumps, chemist shops, electricity and water supply, agriculture and IT sectors will be allowed during the weekend shutdown.

Action will be taken as per the law on any person violating the guidelines.

Earlier, the weekend restriction was imposed on these 10 districts Ganjam, Gajapati, Cuttack, Khordha, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Balasore.