Weather Alert! Dry Spell In Odisha For Next 48 Hours

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Center in Bhubaneswar has predicted dry weather which is likely to prevail in Odisha for the next 48 Hours.

The regional Met center has declared that, the weather will remain dry in most of the places across the state during next 48 hours.

However, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in some places of the state, the Regional Met Department situated in Bhubaneswar has issued a thunderstorm warning for 15 districts in Odisha.