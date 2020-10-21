rains in odisha
File Photo

Weather Alert! Thunderstorm and Rainfall to lash 8 districts in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Regional Centre here issued yellow warning for eight districts- Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsingpur between 10 am and 1 pm,” said IMD.

Moreover, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha-Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of the State, the bulletin read.

You might also like
Miscellany

SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam Result Announced, Check Here

State

Human Trafficking Racket Busted in Odisha, 3 Arrested

Business

Diesel and Petrol Rates Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar On Wednesday

State

Assistant Engineer of R&B Division-5 Under Vigilance Net in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.