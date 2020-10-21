Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Regional Centre here issued yellow warning for eight districts- Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, and Jagatsingpur between 10 am and 1 pm,” said IMD.

Moreover, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of coastal Odisha, at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha-Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and at one or two places over the rest districts of the State, the bulletin read.