Weather alert! Light to moderate rain likely to occur in several districts of Odisha for three days

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based Regional Centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow warning for several districts of the Sate for February 17 to February 19.

The IMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, and Angul on February 17-18. Likewise, one or two places over of the interior districts of the State namely Balasore, Bhadrak, and Cuttack are expected to witness the same.

However, dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest parts of Odisha.

The weatherman also issued a Yellow Warning saying that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur on February 18-19.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of south interior Odisha and at one or two places over the rest districts of the State, said the weatherman.