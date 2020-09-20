Weather Alert: Heavy To Very Heavy Rains Predicted In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  A fresh low pressure area is likely to bring in heavy to very heavy showers in some districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

The weather office has issued an orange warning and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Malkangiri, Koraput, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts today.

Related News

Odisha Born Simanchala Dash Appointed As New Advisor To IMF…

Cuttack DCP Warns Of Strict Action Against Hate Messages On…

Tiger Skin, Head And Venison Recovered, 3 Arrested In…

4189 Penalised, 31 Shops Sealed In Bhubaneswar &…

Similarly, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh and Puri may witness heavy rainfall and yellow warning has been issued to these districts.

Met office said heavy to very heavy rainfall might lead to landslides in hilly regions, damage houses and cause water-logging in low lying areas. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked Collectors to monitor the situation closely.The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area in north-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal from September 20.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Odisha Born Simanchala Dash Appointed As New Advisor To IMF Executive Director

State

Cuttack DCP Warns Of Strict Action Against Hate Messages On Social Media

State

Tiger Skin, Head And Venison Recovered, 3 Arrested In Odisha’s Nuapada

State

4189 Penalised, 31 Shops Sealed In Bhubaneswar & Cuttack For COVID-19 Norm…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7