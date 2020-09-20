Bhubaneswar: A fresh low pressure area is likely to bring in heavy to very heavy showers in some districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

The weather office has issued an orange warning and forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Malkangiri, Koraput, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts today.

Similarly, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Khordha, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh and Puri may witness heavy rainfall and yellow warning has been issued to these districts.

Met office said heavy to very heavy rainfall might lead to landslides in hilly regions, damage houses and cause water-logging in low lying areas. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has asked Collectors to monitor the situation closely.The fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea area in north-east Bay of Bengal and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal from September 20.