WCR Recruitment 2021: Online application for Station Master Posts underway, Apply soon

Good news for the people who are searching for a job in the Railway sector. West Central Railway (WCR) has issued a notification in order to fill up several vacant posts of Station Master.

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts online by visiting the official website West Central Railway (WCR) on or before July 25, 2021.

WCR Recruitment 2021vacancy details:

Important Dates:

Date of Publication of notification: June 25, 2021

Opening Date for ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: June 26, 2021

Last date ONLINE Registration & Filling of Application: July 25, 2021 (11:59 PM).

Name and number of posts

Station Master: 38 Posts

Qualification for WCR Recruitment 2021vacancy:

Education: Candidates should have requisite minimum educational qualifications indicated for posts of this GDCE Notification 01/2021 from recognized Board/University/Institute as on the closing date for ONLINE Registration. The candidates should possess the requisite educational qualification on the closing date of application and the same should also be endorsed in the Service Sheet of the employees Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed minimum educational qualification SHOULD NOT apply.

WCR Recruitment 2021 age limit:

The upper age limit will be 40 years for General candidates (UR),

The upper age limit will be 45 years for SC/ST candidates.

The upper age limit will be 43 years for OBC candidates.

Salary: The selected candidates would get a salary of Rs. 61,400 per month.

How to Apply: Eligible West Central Railway employees may apply ONLINE through the RRC website, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in before July 25, 2021.

