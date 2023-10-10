WATCH: Yet again Anubhav Mohanty urges Barsha for respectable divorce, posts video

Cuttack: Yet again actor Anubhav Mohanty has posted a video on his official Youtube channel and urged his estranged wife Barsha Priyadarshini to give him a divorce.

It is worth mentioning that on October 6, 2023 the actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty through and X (formerly Twitter) urged his estranged wife Barsha for a respectable divorce in a peaceful manner.

The actor had written, “I loved you from the deepest core of my heart. For whatever reasons, our marriage failed! Can’t we please be friends forever even after divorce? I never wanted this separation to be so dirty but when separation is a must then why not a respectable one please?”

It is worth mentioning that the actor-turned-MP in the video shared on his Youtube channel, the actor is seen crying in the video and appealing to Barsha to put an end to the suffering that his entire family is going through because of their marital discord.

It is further seen in the Anubhav Mohanty video that the actor is talking about the deteriorating health of his father and how his entire family is spending sleepless nights.

He has further said that though he and Barsha could not stay as a married couple, they can be good friends forever. In the video he has also added that Barsha did not reply to his X post, on the other hand she blocked him.

At the end of the video Anubhav has yet again appealed to Barsha to end the relationship in a respectable manner and to provide a much needed relief and peace to him and his family.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: