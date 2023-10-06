Anubhav Mohanty urges estranged wife Barsha for a respectable divorce

Cuttack: Yet again actor Anubhav Mohanty has taken to his social media and urged his estranged wife Barsha Priyadarshini to give him a divorce.

It is worth mentioning that, actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty through and X (formerly Twitter) urged his estranged wife Barsha for a respectable divorce in a peaceful manner.

The actor has written, “I loved you from the deepest core of my heart. For whatever reasons, our marriage failed! Can’t we please be friends forever even after divorce? I never wanted this separation to be so dirty but when separation is a must then why not a respectable one please?”

He has further shared a picture of the ‘vidai’ ritual their marriage and questioned about a woman in the picture saying, “Isn’t she your childhood friend #ShomaChakraborty !?”

Anubhav Mohanty further urged his estranged wife Barsha Priyadarshini to answer to his query by writing, “You must and you should reply as immediately as possible being a responsible public personality please🙏🏻”

🙏🏻@VarshaPriyadar3, I loved you from the deepest core of my heart. For whatever reasons, our marriage failed! Can’t we please be friends forever even after divorce? I never wanted this separation to be so dirty but when separation is a must then why not a respectable one please? pic.twitter.com/h3qT4aZgdu — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) October 6, 2023

It is worth mentioning that, Anubhav was in news on September 26, 2023 as he had posted his letter to Chief Justice on his X handle. Questions have been raised asking whether it is appropriate for Anubhav Mohanty to post his letter to the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

“False allegations, malicious prosecutions, biased adjudications are reasons behind crores of suicides(murders) of innocents!”, wrote the actor on his X handle.

Here are few more answers on non-consummation by a professional liar in her cross examination which speak loud & clear against the historical judgement dt.22:09:2023!”, said Anubhav Mohanty on his X handle.

The actor-turned-politician further urged, “Request everyone to read each answer very carefully to understand how dirty one can be just by shrewdly & cunningly surrendering before few politicians only to let them achieve what they selfishly want & also to fulfil own political ambitions! Shameful but True!”

