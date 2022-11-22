WATCH: Ticket at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, causes distress among patients!

Bhubaneswar: The entry ticket at AIIMS Bhubaneswar has become a nightmare for patients wanting to get treated in the hospital.

According to reports, the main gate of AIIMS Bhubaneswar is generally locked up at night. Patients and their relatives have to wait outside in the cold chilly winter all night long.

It is worth mentioning that, there is no waiting hall or area where the patients can wait all night long to get the tickets, thus causing distress.

It is worth noting that there ia a lack of any hotel or lodge near the hospital. People are thus forced to spend night sleeping and waiting on the footpaths.