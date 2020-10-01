WATCH: Son takes mother as hostage in-front of Odisha Assembly

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: High voltage drama unfolded when a youth took his mother as hostage at knife-point in front of the Odisha Assembly in Odisha’s Capital today in the afternoon.

The arrested youth has been identified as Jitendra Pal, a native of Nayagarh.

Sources said Jitendra was taking his mother to a hospital,but later attacked her all of a sudden in the middle of the road in front of the Assembly. He was holding some leaflets and was uttering names of some ministers and political leaders alleging corruption.

Later, the Commissionerate police and security personnel rescued the mother and took him into custody.

 

