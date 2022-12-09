WATCH: National-level dog show in Odisha with more than 400 participants

Odisha: Odisha Kennel Club Kalinga Branch has organized a national-level dog show at Bhubaneswar Unit 6 Boys High School playground.

More than 400 dogs of more than 30 breeds from different states of the country have participated in this 3-day long dog show.

The German Shepherd competition is underway on the first day of the dog show in Bhubaneswar said reports.

Dogs of all breeds shall be competing in various different competitions that are scheduled to be held throughout the day.

The competition between the Labrador breeds shall be held tomorrow that is on Saturday, said reports. However on Sunday all breed dog competition shall be organized.

Louis Donald from Australia has been invited to judge the shows.