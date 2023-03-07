WATCH: Man shows dagger in liquor shop when asked for money

Bhubaneswar: In shocking incident, a man showed a dagger in a liquor shop when asked for money while buying alcohol in Bhubaneswar.

The incident has been reported from a posh liquor shop in Sriya Square of Kharvela nagar police station limits.

The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV camera installed in the shop. Last night, the alleged miscreant went to the liquor shop and bought wine but when the shopkeeper asked him for money he showed a dagger.

The man threatened to kill the shopkeeper if he filed a complaint with the police station. The liquor shopkeeper however has filed a complaint at the Kharvela nagar police station.

Based on the complaint, the police are investigating into the matter.

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: