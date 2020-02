(Watch) Large Quantity Of Paddy Gets Wet In Untimely Rains, Odisha

Boudh: Huge quantity of paddy gets wet in untimely rains in Boudh district. The district received considerably high amount of untimely rains at night.

The paddy which was left out in the open near the haat (market) to be sold got wet.

The paddy was let out in the open in Raxa Seva Samabaya Samiti Cooperative Society Market.

The farmers are at their wits end now. There is apprehension about the paddy getting wet and damaged.