WATCH: Goods train catches fire in Dhenkanal of Odisha, details here

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident a train caught fire in Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports in this regard.

It is worth mentioning that the incident of the train catching fire in dhenkanal took place near the Joranda station in Gobindapur village in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

However it is worth mentioning here that, the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Due to the fire train services on the Dhenkanal-Angul route have been disrupted.

Recently on February 3, 2024 a goods train carrying coal reportedly caught fire at Soro station in Balasore district on Saturday said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, fire was reported in as many as three of the wagons of coal-laden goods train. Some onlookers spotted the fire and informed the fire department regarding the incident.

The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained. The Soro fire tenders rushed to the spot and have doused the flame. The train was going from Bhadrak to Kharagpur.

Earlier on January 26, 2024 as many as two coal laden bogies of the train that was on its way to Kharagpur from Bhadrak of Odisha caught fire. The incident took place while the train was near Soro in Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, the front and rear bogies of the train caught fire while the train was near Soro. The goods train was going from Bhadrak to Kharagpur of West Bengal.

After getting alerted the fire fighters from Soro rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The train was later stationed at the platform number one of Soro Railway Station in Balasore district.

WATCH: