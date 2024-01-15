WATCH: CM Naveen urges people to light diyas, blow conch shells and offer prayers on Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration day
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the people to light diyas, blow conch shells and offer prayers on the day of the inauguration of the Puri Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa.
In a video massage to the people of Odisha, Patnaik conveyed his Makara Sankranti wishes and urged everyone to dedicate themselves to the devotion of Mahaprabhu Jagannath on the day of Shree Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration on January 17.
It is to be noted here that State government has declared January 17 as a public holiday in view of the inauguration of the Shree Jagannath Parikrama project.
CM’s Appeal For Inauguration Of Shri Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa
