Four-layer security put in place in Puri for Srimandir Prakalpa inauguration

Bhubaneswar: A four-layer security has been put in place in Puri for the inauguration of the Srimandir Prakalpa on January 17, informed Odisha DGP (In-charge) Arun Kumar Sarangi today.

While briefing the media persons about the security arrangements in the Pilgrim City, Sarangi said that the tight security arrangements have been made under the direct supervision of Ashish Kumar Singh, IG, Central Range in Cuttack and Puri SP Dr Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Around 100 supervisory officers, 250 officers of Sub Inspector and ASI rank, 80 platoons of forces including constables and home guards will be deployed in Puri for security purposes, he informed.

This part, four bomb disposal teams, anti-sabotage teams, and three canine squads also have been included in the security teams.

The DGP in-charge further said that arrangements for traffic management, security for VIPs, security of devotees and their smooth darshan etc also have been made.

