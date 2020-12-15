anubhav barsha

WATCH: Anubhav-Barsha Controversy Heats Up Again, Actor Targets Wife, Issues 6 Min Video

Bhubaneswar: The Anubhav-Barsha controversy has picked up momentum yet again. Actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty has issued a video on his Facebook page and expressed his anger.

In the video the actor has targeted his wife and clearly spelt out that incase any harm is planned towards his fans he will not remain silent. He has said, ” Your fight is with me, not with my fans”.

The video spans across six minutes in which the star has talked about the various issues that his family is being forced to face due to the on-going controversy between him and his actor wife Barsha.

He has further added that, he is silent on the issue and that should not be considered as his weakness. He has indirectly requested Barsha to fight with him directly and not to target his fans.

In the video he has expressed his discontentment towards the attitude that his wife Barsha has shown regarding the ongoing conflict between them.

