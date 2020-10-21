Watch: 70-yr-old Odisha man cleans road daily for swift movement of vehicles

Age is not an obstacle if you have strong will power towards social work which even needs physical strength. This has been proved in case of a retired officer from Cuttack district in Odisha.

Meet 70-year-old Padmanava Samal from Raghunathpur village under Samsarpur Panchayat of Athagarh block in Cuttack district. He took retirement from BSNL as an officer 12 years back.

On most days Samal is seen cleaning the road by the road side in between Athagarh and Angul on the Purunakatak to Sambalpur road. He sets out on his bicycle early in the morning along with his spade and other gears.

Asked what makes him to go for this social work Samal says that he gets self-satisfaction out of it.

With time, the road sides get enclosed with unwanted bushes and garbage. I take out the spade and clear it so that vehicles can move easily. During morning walk first I observed it and later started cleaning the road side. Now, commuters can swiftly move on the road. I get self-satisfaction out of it – he said.