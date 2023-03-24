WATCH: 4 elephants spotted in Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, as many as four elephants have been spotted in the Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

According to reliable reports, as many as four elephants including a tusker have been spotted. Along with the tusker, there are two female elephants and a calf.

The locals spotted the elephants and immediately informed the Forest Department. Presently the forest department personnel are keeping a watch on the movement of the herd of elephants.

Further detailed report in this case awaited.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ELEPHANTS HERE: