WATCH: 4 elephants spotted in Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar
In a shocking incident, as many as four elephants have been spotted in the Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar on Friday.
Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, as many as four elephants have been spotted in the Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar on Friday.
According to reliable reports, as many as four elephants including a tusker have been spotted. Along with the tusker, there are two female elephants and a calf.
The locals spotted the elephants and immediately informed the Forest Department. Presently the forest department personnel are keeping a watch on the movement of the herd of elephants.
Further detailed report in this case awaited.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ELEPHANTS HERE:
Four elephants spotted in Sikharchandi hill in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.
#Bhubaneswar #Odisha #elephants pic.twitter.com/Sf0Meq1aJA
— Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) March 24, 2023