Warm night warning issued for 5 Odisha districts for coming 2 days

Bhubaneswar: In view of prevailing heat wave condition in the districts of western Odisha, the Indian Metereological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued warm night warning for five districts of the State.

The five districts for which the warm night warning has been issued for coming two days are – Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur and Balangir districts.

The warm night warning has been issued for these districts because it has been predicted that the day temperature in these districts will remain above 40 Degree Celsius while the minimum temperature departure at night is likely to be 4.5 degree or more.

It is to be noted that warm night means when the maximum temperature remains 40 degree Celsius or more and the minimum temperature departure is 4.5 degree Celsius to 6.4 degree C.

There is also another degree of this warning termed as ‘Very warm night’ warning, which means the minimum temperature departure is more than 6.4 degree Celsius. It was explained in a tweet by the Meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

This apart, orange warning has been issued for heat wave condition to the Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts. Also, the IMD Department has issued yellow warning for heat wave condition for Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.