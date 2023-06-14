State

Temperature in Odisha turns favourable for onset of Southwest monsoon

The regional center of the IMD has said that the temperature of Odisha has turned favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Image Credit: Twitter/@mcbbsr

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the temperature of Odisha has turned favorable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon over some more parts of south Peninsular & East India and adjoining areas during 18th-21st June.

On Wednesday, at 11.30 am Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature, that is 39.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Sambalpur recorded 38.2 degrees, Hirakud 37.2 degrees, Keonjhar 35.6 degrees, Chandabali 35 degrees, Balasore 33.6 degrees, Gopalpur 33.2 degrees, and Puri recorded 31.8 degrees.

The capital city of Odisha, Bhubaneswar recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius at 11.30 am.

Sambalpur recorded a night temperature of 31.6 degrees which is 6.4 degrees above normal, while Hirakud recorded 5 degrees and Titlagarh 6.2 degrees above normal.

On the other hand, the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rainfall for the Saurashtra-Kutch regions until Friday and advised fishermen not to venture to the sea.

 

