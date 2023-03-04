VSSUT girl student death case: 26 persons including students grilled

Burla: Burla Sambalpur police in Odisha’s Sambalpur district reportedly questioned as many as 26 persons including some students in connection with the mysterious death of BTech graduate Chinmayee Sahoo, a student of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT).

According to reports, cops questioned the 26 persons including some students of the University and the dhaba owner, where Chinmayee had her food, at Burla police station.

Earlier in the day, Sambalpur police conducted the polygraph test of Chinmayee’s classmate friend Pritiman Dey and his friend Manas Tudu.

It is to be noted here that Chinmayee went missing after jumping off the Power Channel following an alleged argument with her boyfriend on Tuesday night.

Firefighters fished out her body from the water body. However, Chinmayee’s family member alleged some foul play and filed a complaint over the incident. Based on their complaint, police have booked Chinmayee’s male friend, Pritiman Dey of BJB Nagar in Bhubaneswar and Manas Tudu, a final year student of VSSUT, under Sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC.