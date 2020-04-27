Covid Sangramee

Volunteer Against Coronavirus, Join The ‘Covid Sangramee’ Program Of Govt Of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is leaving no stone un-turned to strengthen its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now started a new program under which, one can volunteer to be a ‘Covid Sangramee’ and help strengthen the fight of the government against the dangerous pandemic.

The Government of Odisha via a tweet in the official twitter handle of the CM office has urged people to get  together and fight the virus. 

The tweet has said that everyone can help flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic. One can help through increasing social awareness, hygiene practices and adherence to lock down restrictions.

One can Join Odisha Government’s team of volunteers and become a #CovidSangramee for the state.

Register at:

covidsangramee.odisha.gov.in

