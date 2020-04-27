Volunteer Against Coronavirus, Join The ‘Covid Sangramee’ Program Of Govt Of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is leaving no stone un-turned to strengthen its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now started a new program under which, one can volunteer to be a ‘Covid Sangramee’ and help strengthen the fight of the government against the dangerous pandemic.

The Government of Odisha via a tweet in the official twitter handle of the CM office has urged people to get together and fight the virus.

Together, we can #flattenthecurve of #COVID19 pandemic through increased social awareness, hygiene practices & adherence to lockdown restrictions. Join #Odisha Govt’s team of volunteers & become a #CovidSangramee for the state. Register at: https://t.co/LIQVgGGbsW pic.twitter.com/p6iyEIaKu6 — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 26, 2020

The tweet has said that everyone can help flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic. One can help through increasing social awareness, hygiene practices and adherence to lock down restrictions.

One can Join Odisha Government’s team of volunteers and become a #CovidSangramee for the state.