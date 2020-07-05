Puri: In view of a steep rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha, the Puri District administration restricted entry of outsiders in the district till July 31.

The administration will keep a vigil eye on the three entry points of Puri that is Puri-Cuttack road, Charichaka, Jagnnath Sadak and Puri Bhubaneswar road, informed Puri Collector Balwant Singh.

Visitors/Outsiders without valid permission will not be allowed to enter the district. In case of any emergency those with valid permission will be allowed to enter Puri district.

During these difficult times, for the welfare of the people, we would request everyone not to move out of the district unless and until there is some urgency, said Collector.

Covid-19 positive cases in Puri district have reached to 291, with 74 active cases and 215 have been cured and one succumbed to this deadly Coronavirus.