Visarjan of Durga idols to be held today in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The visarjan/immersion of the idols of lord Durga is scheduled to take place today in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made all arrangements for a peaceful and organized immersion.

The Commissionerate Police, the Pollution Control Board and the fire department have made various arrangements for the visarjan.

All the Durga idols are being slowly taken out from the pandals. They will all be brought to the temporary ponds made by the BMC for the immersion.

A total of four artificial ponds have been created on the banks of the Kuakhai and Daya rivers here for immersion of the idols.

As many as 17 platoons of police force have been deployed in the city to ensure smooth conduct of idol immersion processions.