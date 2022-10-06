Visarjan of Durga idols to be held today in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack

By Sudeshna Panda 20 0
durga visarjan in bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: The visarjan/immersion of the idols of lord Durga is scheduled to take place today in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has made all arrangements for a peaceful and organized immersion.

The Commissionerate Police, the Pollution Control Board and the fire department have made various arrangements for the visarjan.

All the Durga idols are being slowly taken out from the pandals. They will all be brought to the temporary ponds made by the BMC for the immersion.

A total of four artificial ponds have been created on the banks of the Kuakhai and Daya rivers here for immersion of the idols.

As many as 17 platoons of police force have been deployed in the city to ensure smooth conduct of idol immersion processions.

You might also like
Nation

WHO flags 4 India-made paediatric cough syrups after 66 kids die

Business

Prices of petrol and diesel increase slightly in Bhubaneswar

State

Odisha: Cyber fraudsters ‘honey-trap’ youth, extort Rs 71K

State

Passenger bus overturns, one dead, over 10 injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.