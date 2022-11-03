Vigilance finds arrested Addl Chief Engineer Nihar Ranjan Das’ 88 Crypto Wallets worth Rs 2 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today informed that the Additional Chief Engineer of RWS&S, Nihar Ranjan Das, who was arrested in the Disproportionate assets cases on October 29, had at least 88 cypto wallets.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance P.S. Case No.35 dated 29.10.2022 has been registered against Nihar Ranjan Das and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During further searches, apart from the documents of 38 crypto wallets recovered during his house search, further evidence and details of 50 more crypto wallets have been recovered by contact with various crypto exchanges and during further investigation. With this, the total crypto wallets unearthed so far comes to 88. These were in different exchange like TRX-Trons, Trust wallets, PLCU etc. All these wallets and IDs were in the exclusive possession & operation of Nihar Ranjan Das.

The Vigilance in a press note informed that during investigations so far, a total of Rs 2 crore in cryto assets has been unearthed. Today, Das was brought on a two-day remand by the Vigilance. He is being questioned by a special investigation team comprising financial experts & technical personnel.

A special team of crypto experts from Mumbai is in Bhubaneswar and is assisting Odisha Vigilance in investigating Nihar’s crypto assets on various platforms. The bank transactions of Nihar and his family members are being investigated, the investigating agency added.