Veteran Odia Actor Bijay Mohanty Given State Of Honours

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Legendary Actor Bijay Mohanty was accorded with full state honours on the directions from Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik in Bhubaneswar today.

The state’s protocol department, under the General Administration Department, is headed by the chief minister.

The last rites, will be performed at the Satya Nagar crematorium in the presence of family and friends.

The actor after getting treated in a Hyderabad hospital, had returned Bhubaneswar via an ambulance with ICU facility on June 14. He breathed his last, aged 70, at the Care Hospital on Monday evening.

 

