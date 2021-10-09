Vegetable vendor dies in road mishap in Odisha’s Balangir dist

Balangir: In a tragic incident, a vegetable vendor was killed in Kantabanji area on the National Highway 59 in Balangir district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Bidyadhar Putel of Dumermunda village.

As per reports, the incident took place while Bidyadhar was on his way to Bhalumunda on his bicycle to sell vegetables when a mini truck hit his cycle. Due to the accident, he sustained critical injuries.

However, the truck driver managed to flee from the scene.

Few locals rushed Bidyadhar to Kantabanji hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to the injury.

On being informed, Bangomunda police reached the spot and initiated probe. Further investigation of the case is underway.

