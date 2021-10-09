Odisha: 2 detained for looting gold jewelry in the name of polishing, thrashed

Pipili: In an uncommon incident, two persons were detained in Balipatna area for looting gold jewelleries by posing as black smith. They offered some women of the village to clean and polish their gold jewellery and then tried to flee.

The accused have been identified as Prashant Sahoo and Nityananda Sahoo, residents of Bandhadiha village in Jajpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, the accused persons visited the village as jewellery polishing workers and offered to clean and polish jewellery. Keeping faith on the words of the two, Nayana Das and some other women of the village gave their jewelleries to Prashant and Nityananda for cleaning.

After managing to get the jewelleries from the women, the two miscreants tried to flee from the village.

However, in the meanwhile, the women became suspicious and immediately informed the locals of the village about it.

The locals chased the culprits and caught them near the Bhanragarh river bank and thrashed them black and blue before handing them over to Police.

After being alerted, Balipatna police immediately reached the spot and took hold of the two culprits. Police have detained the two accused and a bike has been seized from their possession.

