UTP Dies At Keonjhar Jail Day After Another Inmate Awarded Death Penalty
Pic credit-The Telegraph

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: A 55 year old under trial prisoner (UTP) lodged at Keonjhar jail for allegedly raping a minor girl died today.

The incident took place a day after another inmate of the jail identified as Sunil Nayak was awarded death penalty in connection with the rape and murder of a three-year-old girl.

The deceased has been identified as Turi Munda. Jail authorities said that Munda fell unconscious while having breakfast at around 10.50 AM. Subsequently, he was rushed to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Though the exact cause behind Munda’s death will be ascertained after the post-mortem, jail authorities suspect that he suffered a stroke due to mental stress after Nayak was awarded death penalty.

 

