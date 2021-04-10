UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Left For These Various Posts, Apply Soon To Get Salary In Lakhs

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation has issued a notification for applications for Indian Economic Service (IES) / Indian Statistical Service (ISS).

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by going to UPSC official website on or before 27 April.

Under this recruitment (UPSC Recruitment 2021) process, a total of 26 posts will be filled.

Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Open For Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Now

Important dates:

Starting date for online application: April 7

Last date for online application: April 27

Vacancy details:

Total Posts: 26

Indian Economic Service: 15 posts

Indian Statistical Service: 11 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have a graduate degree in Statistics / Mathematical Statistics / Applied Statistics from any recognized institute.

Age limit:

The age limit of the candidates should be between 21 to 30 years.

Also Read: UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For Deputy Secretary Level Posts, Get Salary As Per 7th Pay Commision

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 (No fee for SC / ST / Female / Male candidates).

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to read the notification and apply online.