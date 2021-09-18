UPPSC Recruitment 2021: Online application for 1370 Principal, Lecturer & others posts begins; check details

Online applications have been invited from the eligible and interested candidates for the recruitment of 1370 vacant posts of Principal, Lecturer and various other posts. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, the applicants will have to appear for a written exam in order to qualify for this recruitment process. Based on their performances in the written exam, shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 vacancy details

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 important dates

Beginning of online application process: September 15, 2021

Last date to apply: October 15, 2021

UPPSC Recruitment 2021 post-wise vacancies

Principal: 13

Lecturer Mechanical Engineering: 238

Lecturer Electrical Engineering: 213

Lecturer Civil Engineering: 125

Lecturer Electronics Engineering: 145

Lecturer Chemical Engineering: 47

Lecturer Computer: 132

Lecturer Paint Technology: 11

Lecturer Textile Technology: 36

Lecturer Textile Design: 5

Lecturer Textile Design Printing: 8

Lecturer Carpet Technology: 12

Lecturer Leather Technology: 6

Lecturer Plastic Mold Technology: 2

Lecturer Electrical Engineering: 1

Lecturer Dairy Engineering: 7

Lecturer Architecture: 1

Lecturer Auto Engineering: 5

Lecturer Textile Chemistry: 3

Lecturer Textile Engineering: 6

Lecturer Pharmacy: 25

Lecturer Instrumentation And Contro: 5

Lecturer Interior Design And Decoration: 3

Lecturer Footwear Technology: 2

Lecturer Chemical Rubber And Plastic: 1

Lecturer (Non-Engineering) posts: 215

Workshop Superintendent: 16

Librarian: 87

Application fee for UPPSC Recruitment 2021

In the ON-LINE Application process, after completing the procedure of first stage, Category wise prescribed examination fee is to be deposited as per instructions provided in second stage. The prescribed fee of examination for different categories is as under:-

Unreserved/Economically weaker Sections/Other Backward Class: Exam fee 200/- + On-line processing fee 25/- Total = 225/-

Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe- Exam fee 80/- + On-line processing fee 25/- Total = 105/

Handicapped – Exam fee NIL+ On-line processing fee 25/- Total = 25/-

Ex-Service Man – Exam fee 80/- + On-line processing fee 25/- Total = 105/-

How to Apply for UPPSC Recruitment 2021

You can visit the official website of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (links given below) and apply online.